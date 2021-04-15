Advertisement

Iowa State Patrol: Man led police on high-speed chase, crashed truck while children were in the back seat

Randy J. Boyle, 33, was booked into the Scott County Jail on one count each of second-degree criminal mischief and eluding and two counts of child endangerment. He also was cited for several traffic offenses.(KWQC/Scott County Sheriff's Office)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 9:13 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Moline man was arrested early Thursday after police say he led them on a high-speed chase on Interstate 80 and crashed his truck while his two young children were in the back seat.

Randy J. Boyle, 33, was booked into the Scott County Jail on one count each of second-degree criminal mischief and eluding and two counts of child endangerment.

The criminal mischief and eluding charges are both a Class D felony, each punishable by five years in prison. The child endangerment charges are both an aggravated misdemeanor punishable by two years in prison.

He also was cited for failure to obey traffic control device, improper use of lanes, failure to maintain control, failure to use child restraint device, and failure to maintain or use safety belts (adult).

Bail was set at $5,000 cash or surety. He has a preliminary hearing April 23.

According to arrest affidavits:

At 2:44 a.m. Thursday, the Iowa State Patrol assisted the Scott County Sheriff’s Department with a traffic stop on a maroon 2006 Ford F250 on I-80 eastbound for improper use of lanes.

Boyle, the driver, was seen swerving out of his lane and almost hit another vehicle entering I-80 from I-280. He kept swerving on the roadway before almost striking a patrol car.

Boyle’s two young children were in the back seat without wearing seat belts. He also was not wearing a seat belt.

Boyle also had slurred speech, constricted pupils, had a drowsy appearance, and disorientation of time and place. He refused orders to get out of the vehicle several times before speeding away from the traffic stop.

Boyle drove at speeds exceeding the posted speed limit by 25 mph or more before entering Davenport city limits. He continued to speed away from police and did not attempt to stop at the red light at East 53rd Street and Tremont Avenue.

Boyle then got back onto I-74, then I-80, and continued fleeing from police at high speeds. He lost control of the truck on I-80, causing him to crash into the cable barrier.

Boyle was arrested and consented to a standardized field sobriety test, and displayed multiple signs of impairment.

Lab results are pending, according to the affidavits.

