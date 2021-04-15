Advertisement

San Antonio airport on lockdown after police shooting

The San Antonio Police Department says the airport was locked down Thursday afternoon as a...
The San Antonio Police Department says the airport was locked down Thursday afternoon as a precaution after a “confirmed officer-involved shooting” on airport property.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
SAN ANTONIO, Texas (AP) — San Antonio’s airport is on lockdown after a reported police shooting, but police say there is no “active threat to the public.”

The San Antonio Police Department says the airport was locked down Thursday afternoon as a precaution after a “confirmed officer-involved shooting” on airport property.

Police said on Twitter that “no other injuries” were reported.

A San Antonio police spokesman has told The Associated Press that it is an “active and open incident” and that no further information is currently available.

An airport spokeswoman said the incident happened on the Terminal A lower level.

