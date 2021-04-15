Advertisement

The Bix 7 Is Back

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 9:21 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Michelle Juehring, Race Director of the Quad Cities Times Bix 7, joins PSL to celebrate that the race is back in 2021 and to offer up some details about how runners and walkers can safely participate amid the ongoing pandemic. Watch the segment to learn more.

Last year the event had to go completely virtual because of the coronavirus pandemic. This year, runners will have the choice when they register if they would like to compete virtually, or if they would like to take on the traditional Bix course on July 24th.

Runners will have to wear masks up to the starting line, where they will be released in staggered starts, to allow for the crowd to be more spread out to promote social distancing. The quick Bix start will also be moved to an earlier time, starting before the 8AM starting time for the tradition race to clear runners off the course before the main race.

The Brady Street Sprints will return for the Thursday before after being completely canceled last summer. The junior Bix will run on Friday and plans are being made for an expanded footprint to allow families to be more spread out. The post race party will also return, but it is unknown at this time at what they will entail.

Registration for the race is currently open, and if you do not know if you would like to participate virtually or in person, you have the option to change between the two options up until race day. The field for this years event will be capped at 10,000 participants.

