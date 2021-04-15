Advertisement

The Oxford Method

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 8:32 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

This pandemic year has been difficult on children in many ways. One of the most dramatic changes was their academic world. There have been interruptions, inconsistencies, and a reliance on virtual learning over in-person classes. Tutoring is part of a growing list of approaches schools and parents are exploring to help students who have struggled during the pandemic.

David Florence, founder of The Oxford Method, joins PSL to talk about the SEVEN WAYS to ensure your child gets a good education. The Oxford Method was launched in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic. All instructors on the tutoring staff wanted to make a meaningful difference to clients---providing in-person, online, or classroom tutoring services.

SEVEN KEY WAYS TO ENSURE A CHILD GETS A GOOD EDUCATION

  • Sleep: Kids ages 6-12 need 9-12 hours of sleep each night
  • Teach Value: Explain the importance of education
  • Get Them Help: A good tutor can make a difference & build self-esteem
  • Show Them How: Help organize study time
  • Ask Them Questions: Keep in touch about homework
  • Get Involved: Communicate with teachers
  • Praise Your Kids: Parental encouragement is best

The Oxford Method / 833-3OXFORD (833-369-3673) / info@theoxfordmethod.com

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Isaiah Devontez Robinson, 20, of Davenport, is charged with eluding, a Class D felony.
Police: Man led Davenport police officers on high-speed chase following reported gunfire in East Moline
Over 100 gather for North Scott school board meeting regarding High School, Junior High...
Over 100 gather for North Scott school board meeting regarding High School, Junior High assignment and activities
The Office of the State’s Attorney has reviewed the complete investigation involving an...
State’s Attorney reviews Moline High School video investigation
Former Brooklyn Center Police Officer Kim Potter has been booked into the Hennepin County Jail...
GRAPHIC: Former Minnesota officer charged in shooting of Daunte Wright
Each week the TV6 sports team chooses six standout high school athletes from the previous...
Vote for the TV6 Spotlight Athlete of the Week

Latest News

The East Moline Public Library is looking for public donations of empty baby food jars and egg...
East Moline library looking for public donations of jars, egg cartons
Randy J. Boyle, 33, was booked into the Scott County Jail on one count each of second-degree...
Iowa State Patrol: Man led police on high-speed chase, crashed truck while children were in the back seat
City officials in Muscatine announced the Community Health Care, Inc. (CHC) will be postponing...
Muscatine County pausing J&J, will replace those scheduled with Moderna
Officials with Hy-Vee on Wednesday announced they will host a community vaccination clinic this...
Hy-Vee to hold community vaccination clinic in Davenport
Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds said despite the pausing of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine she is...
Gov. Reynolds says 33 percent of Iowans are fully vaccinated