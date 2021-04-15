The Oxford Method
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -
This pandemic year has been difficult on children in many ways. One of the most dramatic changes was their academic world. There have been interruptions, inconsistencies, and a reliance on virtual learning over in-person classes. Tutoring is part of a growing list of approaches schools and parents are exploring to help students who have struggled during the pandemic.
David Florence, founder of The Oxford Method, joins PSL to talk about the SEVEN WAYS to ensure your child gets a good education. The Oxford Method was launched in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic. All instructors on the tutoring staff wanted to make a meaningful difference to clients---providing in-person, online, or classroom tutoring services.
SEVEN KEY WAYS TO ENSURE A CHILD GETS A GOOD EDUCATION
- Sleep: Kids ages 6-12 need 9-12 hours of sleep each night
- Teach Value: Explain the importance of education
- Get Them Help: A good tutor can make a difference & build self-esteem
- Show Them How: Help organize study time
- Ask Them Questions: Keep in touch about homework
- Get Involved: Communicate with teachers
- Praise Your Kids: Parental encouragement is best
The Oxford Method / 833-3OXFORD (833-369-3673) / info@theoxfordmethod.com
Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.