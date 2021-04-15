DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

This pandemic year has been difficult on children in many ways. One of the most dramatic changes was their academic world. There have been interruptions, inconsistencies, and a reliance on virtual learning over in-person classes. Tutoring is part of a growing list of approaches schools and parents are exploring to help students who have struggled during the pandemic.

David Florence, founder of The Oxford Method, joins PSL to talk about the SEVEN WAYS to ensure your child gets a good education. The Oxford Method was launched in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic. All instructors on the tutoring staff wanted to make a meaningful difference to clients---providing in-person, online, or classroom tutoring services.

SEVEN KEY WAYS TO ENSURE A CHILD GETS A GOOD EDUCATION

Sleep: Kids ages 6-12 need 9-12 hours of sleep each night

Teach Value: Explain the importance of education

Get Them Help: A good tutor can make a difference & build self-esteem

Show Them How: Help organize study time

Ask Them Questions: Keep in touch about homework

Get Involved: Communicate with teachers

Praise Your Kids: Parental encouragement is best

The Oxford Method / 833-3OXFORD (833-369-3673) / info@theoxfordmethod.com

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.