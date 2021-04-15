Advertisement

TV6 hosts new Livestream program ‘Real Conversations in the QC’

By KWQC Staff
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 3:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - TV6 will be hosting a new program on our Livestream twice a month beginning April 15th at 7:00 pm, called “Real Conversations in the QC”.

Partnering with The Lincoln Center in Davenport, hosts and guests will cover a variety of topics, all centering around the experience of people of color in the QCA.

“Our goal is to hold important conversations in a non-judgemental setting that helps people see a different perspective for what life may be like for people of color,” explains Skubie Mageza, the host of the first episode.

Episodes are scheduled to air on Thursdays every other week and will have a changing rotation of hosts exploring each topic.

The first episode will cover how parents of color instruct their children on how to interact with law enforcement.

