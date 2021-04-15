Advertisement

UnityPoint Health - Trinity opens covid vaccinations to anyone 16 and older

By Marcia Lense
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 3:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
QUAD CITIES (KWQC) -

Tricia Fisher, UnityPoint Clinic Director of Operations talks about how the improving supply of covid vaccine has allowed them to open vaccination appointments to anyone, even those who are not their patients.

You can call UnityPoint Health - Trinity at (309) 779-7979 or the Duck Creek vaccination site directly at (563) 949-4503.

If you’re already a patient, you can schedule online with your MyUnityPoint account.

