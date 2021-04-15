Vaccine clinic held in Macomb for WIU, Spoon River students

(KWQC) - Western Illinois University and Spoon River College students will be able to get vaccinated in Macomb on Thursday.

The Illinois Department of Public Health, in cooperation with WIU, the McDonough County Health Department and the Illinois National Guard, will be hosting a COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the WIU Student Recreation Center on the Macomb campus.

This will begin at 9 a.m. and go on until 6 p.m.

Officials say at this time this is only for students. Faculty, staff, retirees, dependents (including students’ dependents), spouses and alumni are not eligible to participate at this time.

WIU Executive Director of Auxiliary Services and Risk Management, Joe Roselieb, said in a release the IDPH is committed to providing the COVID-19 vaccine to college students throughout the state before year-end activities and prior to students leaving campuses for the summer.

WIU and SRC students must register at this link.

WIU students at the WIU-Quad Cities campus are encouraged to visit the Rock Island Health Department’s website which can be found here, to view and register for one of several vaccine clinics hosted at the Camden Centre in Milan, IL or other local clinics being sponsored in the Quad Cities region.

Haven't received your COVID-19 vaccine yet, but want to get it ASAP?! Now's your chance ... today (April 14) and... Posted by Western Illinois University on Wednesday, April 14, 2021

If transportation is needed, MetroLINK is providing free shuttle transportation every Tuesday between 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Once a vaccine appointment is set, participants can schedule a ride in advance by calling Metro’s Customer Call Center at (309) 788-3360 or by visiting the “OnDemand” section at the bottom of your TransLoc app and swiping to “Camden Centre Vaccinations.”

For more information, please visit the Destination Vaccination site on the MetroLINK website.All participants must complete and bring with them the signed consent form. While an insurance card is not needed to participate in the vaccination clinic, participants must show their WIU or SRC ID.For more information, visit the McDonough County Health Department at mchdept.com.

