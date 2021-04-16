20-Minute Short Cuts Salads

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

NIna Struss, registered dietitian with Hy-Vee, returns for a second segment to use Hy-Vee Short Cuts to assemble a delicious 20-Minute Salad (from the April issue of Seasons magazine). Struss invites viewers to step into spring by introducing some colorful family-sized salads that can be ready to serve in less than a half-hour!

Watch Struss showcase a simple recipe for Hawaiian Chicken Taco Salad and discuss how to easily incorporate Hy-Vee Short Cuts into your weekly routine! Nina represents Hy-Vee as a nutrition expert promoting healthy eating throughout the community. Nina is a member of the Academy of Nutrition & Dietetics.

Hawaiian Chicken Taco Salad (Serves 6)

All you need:

½ cup packed cilantro leaves

½ cup Hy-Vee light sour cream

¼ cup Gustare Vito olive oil

3 tbsp water

2 tbsp fresh lime juice

1 chipotle pepper in adobo sauce

1 tbsp light agave nectar

2 tsp Hy-Vee taco seasoning

1 (10-oz.) bag Hy-Vee hearts of romaine

1 (10 oz.) bag shredded red cabbage

6 Hy-Vee taco bowls

2 cups shredded Hy-Vee rotisserie chicken

2 cups Hy-Vee Short Cuts fajita vegetables

1 cup canned black beans in chili sauce, rinsed and drained

1 cup chopped Hy-Vee Short Cuts pineapple

¾ cup Hy-Vee finely shredded taco cheese

1 cup Hy-Vee Santa Fe-style tortilla strips

All you do:

1. For dressing, combine cilantro, sour cream, olive oil, water, lime juice, chipotle pepper, agave nectar and taco seasoning in a blender. Cover and blend until smooth; set aside. 2. Toss romaine and cabbage with half of dressing; divide among taco bowls. Toss chicken with remaining dressing. Top greens with chicken, fajita vegetables, beans, pineapple, cheese and tortilla strips.

Recipe source: April 2021 Seasons magazine

