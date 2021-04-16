20-Minute Short Cuts Salads
Featuring Hawaiian Chicken Taco Salad
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -
NIna Struss, registered dietitian with Hy-Vee, returns for a second segment to use Hy-Vee Short Cuts to assemble a delicious 20-Minute Salad (from the April issue of Seasons magazine). Struss invites viewers to step into spring by introducing some colorful family-sized salads that can be ready to serve in less than a half-hour!
Watch Struss showcase a simple recipe for Hawaiian Chicken Taco Salad and discuss how to easily incorporate Hy-Vee Short Cuts into your weekly routine! Nina represents Hy-Vee as a nutrition expert promoting healthy eating throughout the community. Nina is a member of the Academy of Nutrition & Dietetics.
Hawaiian Chicken Taco Salad (Serves 6)
All you need:
- ½ cup packed cilantro leaves
- ½ cup Hy-Vee light sour cream
- ¼ cup Gustare Vito olive oil
- 3 tbsp water
- 2 tbsp fresh lime juice
- 1 chipotle pepper in adobo sauce
- 1 tbsp light agave nectar
- 2 tsp Hy-Vee taco seasoning
- 1 (10-oz.) bag Hy-Vee hearts of romaine
- 1 (10 oz.) bag shredded red cabbage
- 6 Hy-Vee taco bowls
- 2 cups shredded Hy-Vee rotisserie chicken
- 2 cups Hy-Vee Short Cuts fajita vegetables
- 1 cup canned black beans in chili sauce, rinsed and drained
- 1 cup chopped Hy-Vee Short Cuts pineapple
- ¾ cup Hy-Vee finely shredded taco cheese
- 1 cup Hy-Vee Santa Fe-style tortilla strips
All you do:
1. For dressing, combine cilantro, sour cream, olive oil, water, lime juice, chipotle pepper, agave nectar and taco seasoning in a blender. Cover and blend until smooth; set aside. 2. Toss romaine and cabbage with half of dressing; divide among taco bowls. Toss chicken with remaining dressing. Top greens with chicken, fajita vegetables, beans, pineapple, cheese and tortilla strips.
Recipe source: April 2021 Seasons magazine
Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.