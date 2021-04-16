20-Minute Short Cuts Salads

Advertisement

Featuring Hawaiian Chicken Taco Salad
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 7:21 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

NIna Struss, registered dietitian with Hy-Vee, returns for a second segment to use Hy-Vee Short Cuts to assemble a delicious 20-Minute Salad (from the April issue of Seasons magazine). Struss invites viewers to step into spring by introducing some colorful family-sized salads that can be ready to serve in less than a half-hour!

Watch Struss showcase a simple recipe for Hawaiian Chicken Taco Salad and discuss how to easily incorporate Hy-Vee Short Cuts into your weekly routine! Nina represents Hy-Vee as a nutrition expert promoting healthy eating throughout the community. Nina is a member of the Academy of Nutrition & Dietetics.

Hawaiian Chicken Taco Salad (Serves 6)
All you need:
  • ½ cup packed cilantro leaves
  • ½ cup Hy-Vee light sour cream
  • ¼ cup Gustare Vito olive oil
  • 3 tbsp water
  • 2 tbsp fresh lime juice
  • 1 chipotle pepper in adobo sauce
  • 1 tbsp light agave nectar
  • 2 tsp Hy-Vee taco seasoning
  • 1 (10-oz.) bag Hy-Vee hearts of romaine
  • 1 (10 oz.) bag shredded red cabbage
  • 6 Hy-Vee taco bowls
  • 2 cups shredded Hy-Vee rotisserie chicken
  • 2 cups Hy-Vee Short Cuts fajita vegetables
  • 1 cup canned black beans in chili sauce, rinsed and drained
  • 1 cup chopped Hy-Vee Short Cuts pineapple
  • ¾ cup Hy-Vee finely shredded taco cheese
  • 1 cup Hy-Vee Santa Fe-style tortilla strips
All you do:

1. For dressing, combine cilantro, sour cream, olive oil, water, lime juice, chipotle pepper, agave nectar and taco seasoning in a blender. Cover and blend until smooth; set aside. 2. Toss romaine and cabbage with half of dressing; divide among taco bowls. Toss chicken with remaining dressing. Top greens with chicken, fajita vegetables, beans, pineapple, cheese and tortilla strips.

Recipe source: April 2021 Seasons magazine

