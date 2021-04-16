Active fire at Cimco Recycling Plant in Sterling

STERLING, Illinois (KWQC) - An active fire situation is currently raging at the Cimco Recycling plant in Sterling, IL.

The fire was first reported to the Sterling Fire Department at 12:45 pm at 13509 Galt Rd. off of Route 30.

The department said the Mutual Aid Box Alarm System or MABAS was activated and a total of 9 departments are on the scene currently trying to control the flames.

Officials say Galt Road is currently closed off and motorists should avoid the area.

