April is Distracted Driving Awareness month; East Moline increases patrol

The month of April is Distracted Driving Awareness month and officials in East Moline say you may see an increase in law enforcement on the roads.(city of east moline)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 1:52 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The month of April is Distracted Driving Awareness month and officials in East Moline say you may see an increase in law enforcement on the roads.

“Our friends at the City of East Moline Police Department want to remind you to “drop it and drive” to make our roads safer for everyone,” officials said in a Facebook post.

“It has become all too common to see people driving down the road while looking at their phones,” said Captain Brian Foltz. “People know texting and driving is both dangerous and illegal, but they do it anyway, putting themselves and others at risk.”

During April, you will see increased law enforcement efforts as officers stop and ticket anyone who violates distracted driving and other Illinois motor vehicle laws.

Posted by City of East Moline on Friday, April 16, 2021

