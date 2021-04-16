Bettendorf: Tree City U.S.A.

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) -

Bettendorf, Iowa, was named a 2020 Tree City USA® by the Arbor Day Foundation in honor of its commitment to effective urban forest management. Joining PSL over Zoom to talk about this achievement and how a city can attain this status is Alana Tucker, Program Manager for the Tree City USA at the Arbor Day Foundation, and Jason Manfull, Bettendorf Parks Maintenance Supervisor.

Bettendorf achieved Tree City USA recognition by meeting the program’s four requirements: a tree board or department, a tree care ordinance, an annual community forestry budget of at least $2 per capita and an Arbor Day observance and proclamation. This is the 26th consecutive year Bettendorf has been recognized as a Tree City USA.

If ever there was a time for trees, now is that time. Communities worldwide are facing issues with air quality, water resources, personal health and well-being, energy use, and protection from extreme heat and flooding. The Arbor Day Foundation recently launched the Time for Trees initiative to address these issues, with unprecedented goals of planting 100 million trees in forests and communities and inspiring 5 million tree planters by 2022. With Tree City USA recognition, Bettendorf has demonstrated a commitment to effective urban forest management and doing its part to help address these challenges for Bettendorf residents now and in the future.

