Camanche industrial tech students building beds for kids without a place to sleep in Clinton County

CAMANCHE, Iowa (KWQC) - At Camanche Middle School, industrial technology students and their teacher are providing a sense of comfort by building beds for those without. The school district started a partnership with the organization ‘Sleep in Heavenly Peace,’ by building beds to ensure every child has a place to sleep at night.

“I had a young elementary student write a letter to Santa asking him how he has been, how Rudolph was, and that she has been good this year and all that she would like for Christmas is a bed,” says Shalyn Mueller, a social worker at Camanche Schools.

“As a social worker in the Clinton county area, I am asked almost weekly if I can help find a bed, and to see their faces when you tell them they are getting a bed, is very touching,” says Mueller.

Organizing teachers say it’s important to get their students involved in the project.

“It’s a real-world activity and the more real-world activities I get for my students, the better it is and they can actually see the product being done. Once they hear the story, realize the story, and as a matter-of-fact, some of them are part of that story, they really took a liking to the fact that hey this is something they can do,” says industrial technology teacher Roy Shaft.

Providing beds means more than just a place to sleep.

“Studies show that when we get good sleep it not only reduces hyperactivity in children, it reduces anxiety and depression in adolescents, improves grades, decreases sleep disorders so not only are we helping by fulfilling a basic need, but we are also helping with the social, emotional, and mental health of children,” Mueller says.

“I want my students to realize that regardless of whether they [beds] come out perfect or not, we are looking for their hard work and we are looking at what can we do for others in our community, plain and simple,” says Shaft.

Camanche schools are looking for volunteers to help deliver and set up the beds once finished. If you are interested, contact Shalyn Mueller at shalyn.mueller@camanchecsd@.org. If you would like to donate to the cause, you can mail a check to Camanche School District with “bunk beds” in the memo line.

