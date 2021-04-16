Advertisement

Clinton County to hold vaccine clinic for those 18+

Scheduling is available for those wishing to get vaccinated in Clinton County.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 1:34 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CLINTON Co., Iowa (KWQC) - Scheduling is available for those wishing to get vaccinated in Clinton County.

Clinton County health officials say the scheduling for the COVID-19 vaccine clinic on April 22 is open to anyone over the age of 18. The clinic will be at the County Administration Building.

You can schedule online or by calling them at 563-244-3478. To schedule online you can click this link.

The second dose for Moderna will be in four weeks on May 21.

**** Open to everyone ages 18 and up. **** Vaccine Appointments available. You may schedule using this link:...

Posted by Clinton County Emergency Management Agency, Iowa on Friday, April 16, 2021

