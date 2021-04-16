Cold streak for the week

QUAD CITIES, IA/IL- Temperatures tonight will fall into the 30s, but there will be a low risk for widespread frost. Those that have sensitive vegetation should still be covering their plants overnight or bringing them inside. With winds from the north for the rest of the week and more clouds than not, high temperatures will continue to be in the 50s. Through parts of Saturday a light shower could pop up in southern counties. Although there is the chance for low 60s Monday, a strong cold front pushes highs to the 40s Tuesday. This cold front also gives the area a better chance for rain and even a few flakes late Monday into Tuesday.

TONIGHT: Partial clearing, areas frost. Low: 36°. Wind: N 0-5 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny. High: 58°. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Low: 40°. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

