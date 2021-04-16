Cool weekend ahead

QUAD CITIES, IA/IL- This afternoon temperatures will be well into the 50s! The clearer skies we saw early in the day will not last for the rest of it as clouds from an incoming system move in. This system will give a shower or two to southern counties in the afternoon, but the main impact will be the extra clouds. That means a majority will be dry for the weekend and we still get to see temperatures in the upper 50s! The next few mornings through Monday will have temperatures in the upper 30s to low 40s, lowering the threat for frost. Monday will be a warm point with highs in the 60s, but a cold front will drop highs to the 40s Tuesday. This front will also bring a rain/snow mix Monday night.

TODAY: Partly sunny. High: 58º. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low: 40°. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Partly sunny. High: 57º.

