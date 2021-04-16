Cool weekend ahead

QUAD CITIES, IA/IL- Our colder weather pattern will continue today through the weekend, but with some moderation. Today will be partly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 50s. A system will slide by the QCA to the south on Saturday. This will likely lead to plenty of clouds, but most of the area north of highway 34 will be dry with highs in the mid to upper 50s. Sunday will feature a few peeks of sun which will help us reach the upper 50s and low 60s. Next week is also looking cooler than normal. We will be in the 60s on Monday ahead of a cold front that will bring a rain/snow mix to the region Monday night. This will set highs back to the 40s and 50s the rest of next week.

TODAY: Partly sunny. High: 56º. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low: 40°. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Partly sunny. High: 57º.

