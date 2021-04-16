Advertisement

Dedication ceremony for new Army National Guard Readiness Ctr. in Davenport

U.S. Army soldiers with the Iowa National Guard load vehicles onto railroad cars at Camp Shelby, Miss., for transport to the National Training Center at Fort Irwin, Calif., on Sept. 14, 2010. (Sean Taylor/U.S. Army)(KCRG)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A community dedication ceremony and open house celebrating the completion of the Iowa Army National Guard Readiness Center will be held Thursday, April 22, 2021. The new center is located at 5300 West Kimberly Road, Davenport.

The dedication ceremony is by invitation only and will start at 10:00 a.m. The open house will be from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and is open to the public.  Major General Benjamin Corell, The Adjutant General, Iowa National Guard, will officiate the ceremony.

The Davenport Readiness Center is home of the: Headquarters and Headquarters Company 224 Brigade Engineer Battalion; Company B 224 Brigade Engineer Battalion;  Company E 334 Brigade Support Battalion; Company D 1st Battalion 133 Infantry; and Company F Recruit Sustainment Program.

The $22 million state-of-the-art facility has many accommodations to ensure readiness including an enhanced classroom with stadium seating, commercial-grade kitchen, five classrooms with full audio and visual capabilities, maintenance bay with a ten ton overhead crane, and an Engagement Skills Trainer (EST).

