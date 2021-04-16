Des Moines Co. man charged with lascivious acts with a child

DES MOINES Co., Iowa (KWQC) - A man in his 70′s has been arrested in Des Moines County on sexual assault charges.

Officials with the Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office say in August 2020, they received a report of a sexual assault that had taken place. Officials say the incident took place between 2015 and 2018 with the victim being under the age of 12.

Police say the child reported being touched inappropriately by 72-year-old Kenneth Albert Crews.

On April 13, 2021, after an investigation, Crews, of Sperry, Iowa, was taken into custody and charged with lascivious acts with a child.

All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

