Des Moines Co. man charged with lascivious acts with a child

Police say the child reported being touched inappropriately by 72-year-old Kenneth Albert...
Police say the child reported being touched inappropriately by 72-year-old Kenneth Albert Crews. On April 13, 2021, after an investigation, Crews, of Sperry, Iowa, was taken into custody and charged with lascivious acts with a child.(kwqc, des moines county sheriffs office)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 1:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DES MOINES Co., Iowa (KWQC) - A man in his 70′s has been arrested in Des Moines County on sexual assault charges.

Officials with the Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office say in August 2020, they received a report of a sexual assault that had taken place. Officials say the incident took place between 2015 and 2018 with the victim being under the age of 12.

NEWS RELEASE April 14, 2021 From the Office of Sheriff Kevin Glendening: On August 18, 2020 the Des Moines County...

Posted by Des Moines County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, April 14, 2021

Police say the child reported being touched inappropriately by 72-year-old Kenneth Albert Crews.

On April 13, 2021, after an investigation, Crews, of Sperry, Iowa, was taken into custody and charged with lascivious acts with a child.

All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

