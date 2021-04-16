Advertisement

Driver takes SUV airborne over rising Florida drawbridge

By CNN Staff
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 10:21 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (CNN) - Police in Florida are on the lookout for the driver of an SUV who smashed through traffic arms on a rising drawbridge Monday morning.

Daytona Beach police released a video showing the windshield was smashed by the traffic arm, but the driver continued over the bridge as it was going up.

All four tires left the ground as it jumped the gap.

Investigators believe they have identified the driver, but no one had been arrested.

Both sets of traffic arms were replaced.

