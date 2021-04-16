Advertisement

First annual Sip & Shop in Muscatine May 7

It's being held on May 7, 2021
By KWQC Staff
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 2:54 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - The 1st Annual Sip & Shop event will be held on Friday, May 7, 2021 in Downtown Muscatine. Fifteen local shops will be open extended shopping hours from 5 p.m. to 8 pm., according to a news release. Those who register for the event will be able to receive wine samples at participating businesses along with tasting notes describing each wine. Attendees can pick up their commemorative glass, 21+ wristband, and event map at the Greater Muscatine Chamber of Commerce & Industry at 100 W 2nd Street beginning at 4:30 p.m. on the night of the event.

You can check muscatine.com and the Downtown Muscatine Facebook page for updates and a complete list of businesses.

Individual tickets are $25.00 and you must be 21 or older to participate. Sign up online at: https://sipandshopmuscatine.eventbrite.com

If you would like to sign up on a printed form, please contact the Greater Muscatine Chamber of Commerce and Industry, located at 100 W. 2nd Street, Muscatine, Iowa. For more information call: 563-263-8895

