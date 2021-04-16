Advertisement

Grandfather shoots mask-wearing grandson in home invasion in N.C., officials say

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 4:35 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONG VIEW, N.C. (WBTV) - A grandfather shot his mask-wearing grandson who was breaking into his home in Burke County Thursday morning, according to authorities.

The home invasion happened before 9 a.m. at a home on 38th Street NW, near Cape Hickory Road, in Long View.

Officials say the grandfather did not know it was his grandson who was wearing a mask and invading his home.

The two had a scuffle when the shot was fired, leaving the grandson seriously hurt. The grandson is in critical condition in Charlotte.

The grandfather was also hurt, but has been released from the hospital.

Police have identified the grandson as 34-year-old Jessie Gibson. Gibson had been living at a motel about a mile from where the home invasion occurred.

Officials say that’s where he ran to after being shot, and then a friend called 911.

Police are looking into why Gibson needed the money. They said they have ideas but have not confirmed anything yet.

Family members say the grandfather did not know he had shot his grandson until after he was treated and released for his own injuries.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Angela Marxen was arrested Thursday, April 15, 2021.
LeClaire daycare provider facing murder charge in Feb. 2020 infant death
Randy J. Boyle, 33, was booked into the Scott County Jail on one count each of second-degree...
Iowa State Patrol: Man led police on high-speed chase, crashed truck while children were in the back seat
Family and friends wait for word of their loved ones who were at the FedEx Ground facility...
FBI says it interviewed FedEx mass shooter last year
Health officials with the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) on Thursday announced they...
Iowa Dept. of Public Health announces first case of COVID-19 Brazilian variant
Tre Henderson, 28, of Chicago, is charged with first-degree murder, child endangerment-multiple...
Iowa Court of Appeals upholds murder, child endangerment conviction in death of 5-year-old

Latest News

Camanche Schools building beds for kids without in Clinton County
Camanche industrial tech students building beds for kids without a place to sleep in Clinton County
Retired Geauga County Sheriff Dan McClelland's trusted K9 and faithful companion, Midge, died...
Retired Geauga County, Ohio, Sheriff, K9 partner die on same day
Camanche Schools building beds for kids without in Clinton County
Camanche Schools building beds for kids without
The Japanese delegation walks off the plane after Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga...
Japan’s leader urges strong alliance in White House visit