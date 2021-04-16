iJAG addressing equity among local students with United Way grant

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - An Iowa non-profit is getting help from the United Way of the Quad Cities to help address equity problems among local students.

Iowa’s Jobs for America’s Graduates (iJAG) has thirteen local programs in the Iowa Quad Cities and helps around 600 students annually.

“We focus on people who are struggling with life in general. You know, it could be things at home and that impacts things at school but things that are getting in their way of finding their hopes and dreams and getting on a pathway to success. So we focus on those young folks and we partner with schools and we hire an individual, we call that a JAG specialist and that individual is inside of the public school system,” says Laurie Phelan, President and CEO.

In February 2021, The United Way announced 25 local organizations would be awarded $275,000 in grants as part of the United for Equity fund to “help reduce and prevent racial inequities in education, income and health.”

iJAG received one of the biggest grants, $25,000.

Phelan says that money will directly help iJAG address equity problems among Iowa students.

“Because when you see a gap, it really requires action to be taken and our students see the gap too in their worlds, in their lives. They see the racial inequities that are happening in their classroom between teachers and students, they see it in business and industry,” says Phelan. “The young people helped us see too, differently, because they call it out. They are not afraid to say hey this isn’t right.”

According to Phelan, in the Quad Cities, 56% of iJAG’s staff are people of color. “So with this resource, the money that we were granted, we’re going to continue to invest in our staff, obviously, and grow them in this area of diversity, equity, and inclusion. We’re going to continue and start having an even more in-depth focus on our recruitment and retention strategies.”

Denise Moore, a student at Davenport North High School, says iJAG has helped transform her life. “Before iJAG I was definitely less confident in myself, in my cognitive abilities in what I could do in the classroom, I didn’t want to speak up. Through iJAG and my specialist Miss Wendy, I’ve definitely become more confident, I’ve grown into myself and what I know I’m able to achieve. I’ve joined a lot of clubs at school, just become more involved in the school curricular activities like Environmental Club, Newspaper Club, Mentors in Violence Prevention, National Honors Society, just to name a few. But iJAG has definitely helped me become more aware of myself and how I can achieve things that I know I can.

Moore is also one of two national delegates this year with iJAG. She’ll attend a virtual national convention. “I’m excited that Denise and our other delegate will be those folks that come back and continue to help us move forward with the change. It will make a difference for generations to come,” says Phelan.

