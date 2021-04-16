Advertisement

Illinois reports 3,866 new COVID-19 cases, 21 deaths Friday

COVID-19 in Illinois
By KWQC Staff
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 1:43 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KWQC) - The Illinois Department of Public Health Friday reported 3,866 new confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases and 21 more deaths.

The deaths reported Friday include a Bureau County woman in her 80s, a Henry County man in his 80s, a Henry County woman in her 90s, and a McDonough County man in his 80s.

Since the pandemic began, 1,296,381 people have tested positive for the virus and 21,630 people have died.

As of Thursday night, 2,058 were reportedly hospitalized with the virus. Of those, 468 were in the intensive care unit and 205 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total tests was 4.2%, while the preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity was 4.9%.

IDPH also reported that 7,779,290 COVID-19 vaccines had been administered statewide, and 3,182,010 people, 24.97% of the population, were fully vaccinated.  The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 129,664 doses.  Yesterday, 166,885 doses were reported administered in Illinois.

