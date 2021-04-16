Advertisement

Iowa reports 468 new COVID-19 cases, 13 deaths over 24 hours

Iowa coronavirus
Iowa coronavirus(Associated Press)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 11:14 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) - Iowa officials reported 468 new COVID-19 cases and 13 deaths between 10:30 a.m. Thursday and 10:30 a.m. Friday, according to the state’s coronavirus website.

Since the pandemic began, 359,145 people have tested positive for the virus and 5,870 people have died.

As of 10:30 a.m. Friday:

  • 14-day positivity rate: 4.6%
  • Seven-day positivity rate: 4.3%
  • Cases per 100,000 people: 11,383
  • Individuals tested: 1,677,381 (4,647,153 total tests)
  • Invididuals recovered: 340,003
  • Individuals hospitalized: 226, 11 more than reported Thursday
  • Individuals in the intensive care unit: 50, one more than reported Thursday
  • Individuals admitted over the last 24 hours: 43, six more than reported Thursday
  • Individuals on ventilators: 19

As of Thursday afternoon, 1,970,843 COVID-19 vaccines, 1,897,293 to Iowa residents, had been administered statewide. Officials reported that 1,175,621 Iowans, 37.26% of the population, have received at least one dose, while 800,257 Iowans, 25.36% of the population, were fully vaccinated.

