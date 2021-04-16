Iowa reports 468 new COVID-19 cases, 13 deaths over 24 hours

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) - Iowa officials reported 468 new COVID-19 cases and 13 deaths between 10:30 a.m. Thursday and 10:30 a.m. Friday, according to the state’s coronavirus website.

Since the pandemic began, 359,145 people have tested positive for the virus and 5,870 people have died.

As of 10:30 a.m. Friday:

14-day positivity rate: 4.6%

Seven-day positivity rate: 4.3%

Cases per 100,000 people: 11,383

Individuals tested: 1,677,381 (4,647,153 total tests)

Invididuals recovered: 340,003

Individuals hospitalized: 226, 11 more than reported Thursday

Individuals in the intensive care unit: 50, one more than reported Thursday

Individuals admitted over the last 24 hours: 43, six more than reported Thursday

Individuals on ventilators: 19

As of Thursday afternoon, 1,970,843 COVID-19 vaccines, 1,897,293 to Iowa residents, had been administered statewide. Officials reported that 1,175,621 Iowans, 37.26% of the population, have received at least one dose, while 800,257 Iowans, 25.36% of the population, were fully vaccinated.

