Kids vs. Plastic

Motivate our youth to become “Waste Warriors” about single-use plastics
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 8:08 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

The natural world is a source of comfort, fascination, and fun — and this month’s Earth Day (April 22) is a perfect time to enjoy an inspiring book, preferably while using a tree trunk as a backrest. And don’t forget about spreading environmental knowledge and inspiration for change to our children. National Geographic for Kids has a book that can turn our youth into “Waste Warriors” (in a nice way!).

The PSL guest to talk about Kids vs. Plastic: Ditch the Straw and Find the Pollution Solution to Bottles, Bags and Other Single-use Plastics, is Ariane Tzu Tu. She stresses that this book’s message is NOT to villainize all plastics because there are wonderful uses for plastics. However, single-use plastic is wasteful and a pollution/garbage problem.

National Geographic Kids has produced this wonderful informational book titled, Kids vs. Plastic: Ditch the Straw and Find the Pollution Solution to Bottles, Bags and Other Single-use Plastics (Julie Beer, National Geographic Kids, 2020, 128 pages, $14.99). This book provides a world of information (for both adults and kiddos) in bites that are easy to digest. There are seven chapters illustrated with numerous outstanding photographs. Anything you needed to know — from what plastic is to recycling — is covered. My favorite chapter is number three: “Waste Warriors.” What is the purpose of knowledge if you do nothing with it? Things that have been done, things that need to be done, and those who are doing it are highlighted in this chapter. Let’s hope each reader becomes a waste warrior!

Discover shocking stats and surprising facts; inspirational interviews with National Geographic explorers and leading researchers who are working tirelessly to protect the planet; tons of simple suggestions for sustainable swaps; and more eco-friendly choices and smart action steps. This book answers all of your burning questions about plastic and offers tangible ways to get involved, reduce plastic use, and create a more plastic-free future.

