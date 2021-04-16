Man charged with criminal sex abuse in Macomb

Advertisement

By KWQC Staff
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 8:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MACOMB, Ill. (KWQC) - A man has been arrested on aggravated criminal sexual abuse in Macomb, Illinois.

Police on Friday announced the arrest of 24-year-old Bryan Matthews. Police say they received a report that Matthews was having “sexual conduct with a 16-year-old minor.”

During an investigation, investigators say Matthews engaged in inappropriate electronic communication and physical contact with the victim. Officials say this was sexual in nature.

The result demonstrated cause for investigators to charge Matthews with aggravated criminal sexual abuse.

Matthews was taken into custody and booked at the McDonough County Jail awaiting a court hearing.

“Sexual Abuse of a victim is life-altering, and the men and women of the Macomb Police Department will tirelessly labor to educate our community on the affects(sic) and prevention of these incidents,” police said in a statement. “If you, or anyone you know is experiencing sexual abuse, please contact your local police department for assistance. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should contact your area Crime Stoppers- (800) 222 TIPS. "

