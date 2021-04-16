Mealtime Short Cuts

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Registered dietitian, Nina Struss with Hy-Vee, returns to PSL on this Tuesday to highlight the myriad Hy-Vee Short Cuts available in their grocery stores. In the second segment, Struss will use some of them to assemble a delicious, easy-to-prepare fresh salad.

Hy-Vee Shorts Cuts are smart fast foods! On Building a Better Salad:

They taste energizing and mood-lifting while still being low in added sugar

Add in leafy greens to increase nutrients such as vitamins K and C.

Add in protein to help you feel full longer.

Add nuts and seeds or red bell pepper strips to bring crunch and add another layer of texture to the salad.

Add at least two colors of vegetables in your salad to increase the nutrient content.

Tips for meal planning/prepping:

Consistently set aside time for meal planning and prepping each week.

When planning, shop your pantry first to see what food items you already have.

Try meal prepping on Sundays so you have food prepared for the busy week.

Consider each food group when meal prepping.

Emphasize whole grains, lean protein, fresh fruits and vegetables, and healthy fats.

Hy-Vee Short Cuts make adding fruits and vegetables easier.

Dietitian Virtual Services:

Are you seeking an eating plan to support a balanced lifestyle with 1:1 support from a registered dietitian?

Join Hy-Vee’s virtual Healthy Habits Meal Plan Program! This package includes 4 weeks’ worth of meal plans designed by dietitians and 4 appointment sessions with a registered dietitian.

Hy-Vee’s Healthy Habits Meal Plan Program just launched 4 additional weeks’ worth of meal plans.

Having trouble navigating the grocery store aisles? Your Hy-Vee dietitian offers complimentary virtual nutrition store tours on a variety of health topics to meet your dietary needs.

Head to www.hy-vee.com/health today for more information on our dietitian service

