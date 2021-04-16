Mealtime Short Cuts
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 7:10 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -
Registered dietitian, Nina Struss with Hy-Vee, returns to PSL on this Tuesday to highlight the myriad Hy-Vee Short Cuts available in their grocery stores. In the second segment, Struss will use some of them to assemble a delicious, easy-to-prepare fresh salad.
Hy-Vee Shorts Cuts are smart fast foods! On Building a Better Salad:
- They taste energizing and mood-lifting while still being low in added sugar
- Add in leafy greens to increase nutrients such as vitamins K and C.
- Add in protein to help you feel full longer.
- Add nuts and seeds or red bell pepper strips to bring crunch and add another layer of texture to the salad.
- Add at least two colors of vegetables in your salad to increase the nutrient content.
Tips for meal planning/prepping:
- Consistently set aside time for meal planning and prepping each week.
- When planning, shop your pantry first to see what food items you already have.
- Try meal prepping on Sundays so you have food prepared for the busy week.
- Consider each food group when meal prepping.
- Emphasize whole grains, lean protein, fresh fruits and vegetables, and healthy fats.
- Hy-Vee Short Cuts make adding fruits and vegetables easier.
Dietitian Virtual Services:
Are you seeking an eating plan to support a balanced lifestyle with 1:1 support from a registered dietitian?
- Join Hy-Vee’s virtual Healthy Habits Meal Plan Program! This package includes 4 weeks’ worth of meal plans designed by dietitians and 4 appointment sessions with a registered dietitian.
- Hy-Vee’s Healthy Habits Meal Plan Program just launched 4 additional weeks’ worth of meal plans.
- Having trouble navigating the grocery store aisles? Your Hy-Vee dietitian offers complimentary virtual nutrition store tours on a variety of health topics to meet your dietary needs.
- Head to www.hy-vee.com/health today for more information on our dietitian service
Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.