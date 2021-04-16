Mollie Tibbetts murder suspect makes court appearance

Iowa (NBC/KWQC) - The man accused of murdering Mollie Tibbetts made his first appearance in court in more than a year Thursday morning.

Cristhian Rivera is charged with first-degree murder.

Back in December, a district court judge ordered the rescheduling of the Cristhian Rivera jury trial due to the pandemic.

Thursday’s pretrial conference outlined plans for his trial which is set to begin at 8 a.m. on May 17. Jury selection is expected to take two days with opening statements planned for May 19.

The trial will take place at the Scott County Courthouse in Davenport and is expected to last 10 days.

