New song added to reveille on Rock Island Arsenal

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Something new will be added to the tradition of playing reveille on the Rock Island Arsenal. Starting April 22, 2021, the First Army song will be played as well. The song honors the command’s accomplishments during World War II.

“It was only following World War II, that First Army addressed its lack of a unit song which most division sized units had, said First Army Historian Capt. Kevin Braafladt. “In 1946, First Army was settling into its new home at Fort Jay, on Governors Island (New York), when Technical Sergeant (TSGT) Casper L. Boragine composed the “First Army March.” This march later evolved into the First Army Song and was dedicated to Gen. Courtney Hodges and his soldiers who worked to defeat Nazi Germany in WWII,” he added.

In 2018, when Lt. Gen. Thomas S. James, Jr., took command of First Army, he realized during his assumption of command ceremony, that First Army did not have a unit song and made a request to the staff to find one. Through an intensive search of several National and Army archives the original 1946 score was located. It was then arranged by Spec. David P. Hollenbeck and first played by the Pershing’s Own Army band, at Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, Virginia. It is now played at every formal ceremony at First Army on Rock Island Arsenal.

First Army, as U.S. Forces Command’s designated coordinating authority for implementation of the Army Total Force Policy, partners with U.S. Army Reserve and Army National Guard leadership to advise, assist, and train Reserve Component formations to achieve Department of the Army directed readiness requirements during both pre- and post-mobilization through multi-component integrated collective training, enabling FORSCOM to provide Combatant Commanders trained and ready forces in support of worldwide requirements.

