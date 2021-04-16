Advertisement

New song added to reveille on Rock Island Arsenal

Rock Island Arsenal reflects on First Army 102nd birthday
Rock Island Arsenal reflects on First Army 102nd birthday
By KWQC Staff
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 2:43 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Something new will be added to the tradition of playing reveille on the Rock Island Arsenal. Starting April 22, 2021, the First Army song will be played as well. The song honors the command’s accomplishments during World War II.

“It was only following World War II, that First Army addressed its lack of a unit song which most division sized units had, said First Army Historian Capt. Kevin Braafladt. “In 1946, First Army was settling into its new home at Fort Jay, on Governors Island (New York), when Technical Sergeant (TSGT) Casper L. Boragine composed the “First Army March.” This march later evolved into the First Army Song and was dedicated to Gen. Courtney Hodges and his soldiers who worked to defeat Nazi Germany in WWII,” he added.

In 2018, when Lt. Gen. Thomas S. James, Jr., took command of First Army, he realized during his assumption of command ceremony, that First Army did not have a unit song and made a request to the staff to find one. Through an intensive search of several National and Army archives the original 1946 score was located. It was then arranged by Spec. David P. Hollenbeck and first played by the Pershing’s Own Army band, at Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, Virginia. It is now played at every formal ceremony at First Army on Rock Island Arsenal.

First Army, as U.S. Forces Command’s designated coordinating authority for implementation of the Army Total Force Policy, partners with U.S. Army Reserve and Army National Guard leadership to advise, assist, and train Reserve Component formations to achieve Department of the Army directed readiness requirements during both pre- and post-mobilization through multi-component integrated collective training, enabling FORSCOM to provide Combatant Commanders trained and ready forces in support of worldwide requirements.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Angela Marxen was arrested Thursday, April 15, 2021.
LeClaire daycare provider facing murder charge in Feb. 2020 infant death
Randy J. Boyle, 33, was booked into the Scott County Jail on one count each of second-degree...
Iowa State Patrol: Man led police on high-speed chase, crashed truck while children were in the back seat
Family and friends wait for word of their loved ones who were at the FedEx Ground facility...
FedEx: Mass shooter was a former employee of the company
Health officials with the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) on Thursday announced they...
Iowa Dept. of Public Health announces first case of COVID-19 Brazilian variant
Tre Henderson, 28, of Chicago, is charged with first-degree murder, child endangerment-multiple...
Iowa Court of Appeals upholds murder, child endangerment conviction in death of 5-year-old

Latest News

Novel Coronavirus
Tracking the Curve: Daily updates on local COVID-19 developments
It's being held on May 7, 2021
First annual Sip & Shop in Muscatine May 7
The month of April is Distracted Driving Awareness month and officials in East Moline say you...
April is Distracted Driving Awareness month; East Moline increases patrol
COVID-19 in Illinois
Illinois reports 3,866 new COVID-19 cases, 21 deaths Friday