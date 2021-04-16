Pair of Red-Tailed Hawks build home, lay eggs on KWQC tower

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A pair of Red-Tailed Hawks have built a nest and laid at least three eggs at the top of the KWQC TV6 tower.

We spoke with Dave Murcia, Naturalist and Director for the Scott County Conservation Dept.’s Wapsi River Environmental Education Center to learn more about the hawks.

According to Murcia, Red-Tailed Hawks are one of the most common hawks in the state of Iowa and around the United States.

“They have very good hunting skills. So they like being up high,” Murcia said, “Their eyesight is about eight times stronger than us as humans. They can actually see in color, they can see ultra violet colors.”

This type of bird is an edge-inhabitant, meaning they prefer the edge of open and wooded areas to build a home and hunt.

“They like rodents, but they’ll go after rabbits, squirrels, other birds potentially, reptiles - including snakes. So they’re generalists, but they far and wide will be going after rodents,” Murcia said.

On average the female will lay between one and five eggs. TV6′s Erik Maitland said he counted at least three in the nest. Both the female and male will take turns sitting on the eggs until they hatch -- which generally takes about 30 days.

Once the nestlings hatch, it will take about six weeks before they leave the nest, but the adult pair should return to this nest every year.

“These birds are monogamous. So that pair that you guys have, that male and female, they mate for life,” Murcia said.

