Planning and zoning commission votes against North Scott project

By Kevin Kohr
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 10:32 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
ELDRIDGE, Iowa (KWQC) - The North Scott school district is looking to rezone a portion of the land near the junior high from public/municipal to single family housing, but on Thursday night, the planning and zoning commission voted to not recommend passing to the Eldridge city council.

The land would be used as a back up option for the home building program run through North Scott high school. Students spend the entire year on the project, building homes for sale. Superintendent Joe Stutting says that finding spots to build in the school district boundaries is becoming tougher and this area would serve as a back up location if they can not find another area to use.

Neighbors in the area spoke out against the project at the commission meeting. Despite everyone being in favor of the program the school puts on to teach students the trades, they were concerned over increased traffic, water runoff and taking away green space in the neighborhood.

The vote to recommend denying the zoning request means that the school district will need a super majority, or four members, of the Eldridge council to vote in favor of the project to move forward. There will be a public hearing and the first reading of the request at the Eldridge city council meeting on Monday, April 19th at 7 at the community center.

