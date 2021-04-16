DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

One of the biggest trends in food is the prepared-ahead of time meals for pick up. Health coach, Khloe Beaird is the food prep genius behind Prep To Table QC featured on PSL.

The goal behind her business is to make eating healthier easier for folks. Fresh food meal prep takes time! Hiring a food prep service can save an average of 6 hours per week or 24 hours per month! Beaird also explained that she suffered a major health challenge about ten years ago which led her to eating a healthier diet for recovery.

Prep to Table QC is a licensed meal prep service that creates organic, ready-to-eat meals and snacks for busy families. There are both individual and family-sized meals. She does offer specialized menu options such as low-carb, gluten-free, dairy-free, etc.

Orders must be placed by Thursday---Deliveries are made on Monday.

Prep To Table QC / (563) 223-8487 / preptotableqc@gmail.com / FACEBOOK

