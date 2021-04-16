Quincy man arrested on indecent solicitation of a child charges

QUINCY, Ill. (KWQC) - A man has been arrested in Quincy, Illinois on sex offenses and possession of methamphetamine.

Police say in October 2020, they received reports where 53-year-old Donald E. Davis, of Quincy, drove to a town in Illinois to meet someone he believed to be under the age of 17. Officials say the purpose of this was to engage in sexual activity with the minor.

On April 8, 2021, an investigation was presented to an Adams County Grand Jury and an arrest warrant was issued for Davis. This was for indecent solicitation of a child and traveling to meet a child.

On April 14, two search warrants were executed at Davis’ home. Once inside his home, officials say they found substances believed to be methamphetamine as well as other possible substances and drug paraphernalia.

Davis was booked in the Adams County Jail.

Officials say on April 15, Davis was served the warrant for two sex offenses and a bond had previously been set at $50,000. Additionally, Davis was charged with a new charge of possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, the charge was set with a bond of $25,000.

