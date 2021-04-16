Advertisement

Quincy man arrested on indecent solicitation of a child charges

Police say in October 2020, they received reports where 53-year-old Donald E. Davis, of Quincy,...
Police say in October 2020, they received reports where 53-year-old Donald E. Davis, of Quincy, drove to a town in Illinois to meet someone he believed to be under the age of 17. Officials say the purpose of this was to engage in sexual activity with the minor.(kwqc, quincy police dept.)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 9:48 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY, Ill. (KWQC) - A man has been arrested in Quincy, Illinois on sex offenses and possession of methamphetamine.

Police say in October 2020, they received reports where 53-year-old Donald E. Davis, of Quincy, drove to a town in Illinois to meet someone he believed to be under the age of 17. Officials say the purpose of this was to engage in sexual activity with the minor.

On April 8, 2021, an investigation was presented to an Adams County Grand Jury and an arrest warrant was issued for Davis. This was for indecent solicitation of a child and traveling to meet a child.

On April 14, two search warrants were executed at Davis’ home. Once inside his home, officials say they found substances believed to be methamphetamine as well as other possible substances and drug paraphernalia.

Davis was booked in the Adams County Jail.

Officials say on April 15, Davis was served the warrant for two sex offenses and a bond had previously been set at $50,000. Additionally, Davis was charged with a new charge of possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, the charge was set with a bond of $25,000.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Angela Marxen was arrested Thursday, April 15, 2021.
LeClaire daycare provider facing murder charge in Feb. 2020 infant death
Randy J. Boyle, 33, was booked into the Scott County Jail on one count each of second-degree...
Iowa State Patrol: Man led police on high-speed chase, crashed truck while children were in the back seat
Health officials with the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) on Thursday announced they...
Iowa Dept. of Public Health announces first case of COVID-19 Brazilian variant
Tre Henderson, 28, of Chicago, is charged with first-degree murder, child endangerment-multiple...
Iowa Court of Appeals upholds murder, child endangerment conviction in death of 5-year-old
Isaiah Devontez Robinson, 20, of Davenport, is charged with eluding, a Class D felony.
Police: Man led Davenport police officers on high-speed chase following reported gunfire in East Moline

Latest News

KWQC Tower
Pair of Red-Tailed Hawks build home on KWQC tower
A man has been arrested on aggravated criminal sexual abuse in Macomb, Illinois. Police on...
Man charged with criminal sex abuse in Macomb
Tre Henderson, 28, of Chicago, is charged with first-degree murder, child endangerment-multiple...
Iowa Court of Appeals upholds murder, child endangerment conviction in death of 5-year-old
Cristhian Bahena Rivera is escorted into the Poweshiek County Courthouse for his initial court...
Mollie Tibbetts murder suspect makes court appearance