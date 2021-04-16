DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

This annual event gives new life to old clothes and also helps empower women. Recycle the Runway 2021, benefiting Dress for Success Quad Cities, may be different this year, but it is still staying true to the non-profit’s mission of helping women. Tyla Sherwin-Cole of Dress For Success Quad Cities joins PSL to highlight this year’s fundraiser and how viewers can participate and support the event from home.

This year’s “Project Runway” style fashion show — which will be streamed virtually April 22 @ 6:30pm — will feature both new and returning fan-favorite designers showcasing ensembles crafted from bags of recycled clothing. Buy tickets HERE.

How does it work? Before the designers are even chosen, volunteers fill giant bags full of random clothing, shoes, accessories, etc. and number them. After the designers are selected, each one gets to come pick out a bag with no idea what is inside. The designers then have 6 weeks to craft a “runway-ready” outfit out of whatever they find in the bag! They can add things like zippers, buttons, tulle, etc., but at least 65% of their final design must come from the bag. They are then judged on craftsmanship, quality, creativity, and overall head-to-toe presentation, including hair and makeup.

During the show, you’ll see not only the final reveal of their design, but a glimpse into the design process itself. You’ll hear from each designer about what inspired their creation and see first-hand how it came to life.

Recycle the Runway 2021 will feature designs by Alexandra Chayer of The Shop Lema, Julia Page & Grace Olsen, Heather Doxstader, Malina Lee of Odd Bettie’s, Becca Nicke & Red Perreze of Abernathy’s, and Kerry Lao & Kelly Lao. The top 3 designers take home cash prizes – so gather your “table” and come cheer on your favorites all for a great cause!

And, you won’t want to miss the spectacular silent auction, which goes live on April 15!

100% of the night’s proceeds will go to providing free job-search assistance, group workshops, career coaching, and professional clothing for women in Eastern Iowa and Western Illinois searching for employment, transitioning into a new industry, working to advance their careers, and interested in career and professional development resources. Dress for Success Quad Cities’ programming encourages women to make continued investments in their professional development on an ongoing basis. We believe that a successful career journey, one that leads to personal and financial success, begins with proactively investing in ourselves.

