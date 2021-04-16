Advertisement

Rock Island County’s average age of new COVID cases is at 30

By KWQC Staff
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 1:19 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - Health officials in Rock Island County on Friday announced 41 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the county’s total to 13,973 cases.

There are currently 17 patients in the hospital with the virus in the county.

The county’s death toll stands at 311.

Health officials announced Friday the average age of newly infected patients is now at 30 and the recent trend had been people 40 and younger.

“Everyone age 16 and older is eligible to be vaccinated,” Rock Island County Health Department’s Administrator Nita Ludwig said. “The Camden Centre site in Milan has appointments available for next week, as do our healthcare and pharmacy partners. Please visit togetherqc.com to see a comprehensive list of where to get vaccinated on both sides of the river.”

Posted by Rock Island County Health Department on Friday, April 16, 2021

The new cases are:

· 2 women in their 70s

· 1 woman in her 50s

· 5 women in their 40s

· 3 women in their 30s

· 4 women in their 20s

· 1 woman in her teens

· 2 girls in their teens

· 1 girl younger than 13

· 1 girl infant 1 or younger

· 2 men in their 60s

· 1 man in his 50s

· 4 men in their 40s

· 1 man in his 30s

· 3 men in their 20s

· 5 men in their teens

· 1 boy in his teens

· 3 boys younger than 13

· 1 boy infant 1 or younger

No additional information regarding these cases is available due to federal privacy laws.

We all must continue to do our part to prevent further spread of COVID-19 by:

· Getting vaccinated as soon as you can

· Staying home as much as possible and especially when you are sick

· Wearing a face covering when you must go out

· Watching your distance. Keep at least 6 feet between you and anyone else

· Washing your hands frequently

