SAU 2021 Dance Marathon

On Saturday, April 17, St. Ambrose University Dance Marathon will host their annual Big Event to raise money for the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital. Last year, SAU Dance Marathon raised over $208,000 for the kids despite cancellation due to COVID-19. The organization’s year-long fundraising goal is to raise $200,000 by 11:59 p.m. on April 17. The total will be revealed at midnight after a full day of celebration of the local kids who are treated at the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital.

Joining PSL are the two co-executive directors of the SAU Dance Marathon, Claire Johnson and Damon Wolter to talk about the event, what motivates everyone to stay on their feet for so long, and how viewers can support the effort. Basic message: IT’S FOR THE KIDS!

The event is open to students, alumni, sponsors, faculty, staff, volunteers and the SAUDM miracle families. Throughout the event participants will stand on their feet for 13.1 hours to celebrate the lives of children and families being treated at the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital.

WHEN: SAU DM 9 will take place Saturday, April 17, 2021. Dancers will stand in unity from 11:00 a.m. on Saturday until 12:30 a.m. on Sunday to celebrate the lives of children and families being treated at the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital.

WHERE: St. Ambrose University Rogalski Center and McLaughlin Commons. 518 West Locust St., Davenport, IA

WHO: 600+ dancers, 100 committee members, 11 executive board directors, 44 Miracle Families, 50+ volunteers.

WHAT: Dance Marathon is a yearlong celebration of life to provide emotional and financial support for the families treated at the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital in Iowa City, our local Children’s Miracle Network Hospital. Dance Marathon is for the kids, and at St. Ambrose, we “BEElieve in the Kids.”

WHY: St. Ambrose Dance Marathon is SAU’s largest student-run philanthropic organization. SAUDM is a culmination of year-long fundraising by participants, known as dancers, to celebrate the lives of children and families treated at the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital.

