Spotting signs of child abuse and knowing how to pick reliable childcare

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The Child Abuse Council is helping you spot signs of abuse and making sure you know how to choose a daycare service. This is especially critical since a daycare provider in LeClaire has been arrested and charged with murder in the death of a 5-month old baby. Last February, police responded to an in-home daycare for an “infant in distress” later discovering the baby had a fractured skull and a brain bleed.

The number of abused and neglected children between Rock Island County and Scott County could fill 20 school busses, according to Brooke Hendrickx, the Director of Development and Communications at the Child Abuse Council. “A lot of times, we like to pretend that child abuse doesn’t affect our community. One of those ‘if you don’t see it happening, it’s not there.’ I think recent events in our community have shown that child abuse does affect us. It is in our community,” says Hendrickx.

For parents, that means knowing when it’s time to take a break. Hendrickx recommends putting your baby in a safe place and walking away until you’ve gotten your emotions under control: “take those deep breaths that you need, calm yourself down, and then go take care of the baby. It’s okay for babies to cry. It’s okay for us to be stressed out and overwhelmed by the baby’s crying. But we need to recognize that overwhelming feeling.”

If you’re searching for daycares, you should know what to look for and be selective if you can. Hendrickx recommends asking the provider how they react to stress and what they do when they’re overwhelmed. Other tips from the Iowa Child Care Resource & Referral includes asking how many children there are per adult, how many children are in the group, the amount of training and education the caregiver has completed, how long they have been working in the program, and if the provider participates in Iowa’s Quality Rating System.

“Ask all the questions you want to ask, trust your gut feeling. If you get a weird awkward feeling, that’s probably a bad sign,” says Hendrickx.

It’s estimated about 50% of all child abuse happens to babies under one year old. “Those kids can’t talk, they can’t tell us {what’s wrong}. So a lot of times we don’t know what happened until there are effects that are seen later,” explains Hendrickx.

ICCRR has online resources for parents and recommends doing your research when picking daycares. There are four kinds of daycares, two of which do not require the care to be registered with the Department of Human Services, and one has little to no requirements for providers but is limited to no more than five children.

Resources for parents and caregivers are available here.

Signs of child abuse in babies can present as lethargy, inconsolable crying, or being uncomfortable with daily routines. If you ever have doubts, you’re encouraged to talk to your doctor.

Some of the warning signs of child abuse in kids could include changes in behavior, bruises, or marks that are difficult to explain, says Hendrickx. She says in offenders, it could be them being secretive or becoming more isolated.

You can contact the Child Abuse Council for extra assistance by clicking here.

