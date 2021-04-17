Advertisement

A Fresh Start Living QC

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Apr. 17, 2021 at 7:32 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Just the thought of organizing your home or preparing for a move can be overwhelming. Gwen Tombergs (who has moved 26 times!) is an expert in this area and launched a new business called Fresh Start Living QC. Her husband, Dave Wayne, QC Handyman Solutions, is a talented handyman who is capable of fixing just about anything. Together, they can solve common organizing and general home maintenance issues. Watch the segment to learn more about their businesses---including impressive before & after pictures.

Fresh Start Living can personalize a plan to make sure every detail is handled. Downsizing, organizing and eliminating clutter is what Tombergs does best. She says that working at CASI and moving her mother into a senior living community made her realize that there was a significant need for families for this type of services. Contact the business for a FREE consultation.

QC Handyman Solutions is a home repair service, specializing in general home maintenance. QC Handyman Solutions boasts over 30 years of experience.

Fresh Start Living QC / (563)343-2058 / info@freshstartlivingqc.com

QC Handyman Solutions / 563-340-5994 / dave@qchandymansolutions.com

Spring is the perfect season to get off to a Fresh Start and rid your home of all of the obnoxious clutter that is...

Posted by Fresh Start Living QC on Sunday, March 28, 2021

Fresh Start Living QC is proud to introduce to you our friend and community partner QC Handyman Solutions! This...

Posted by Fresh Start Living QC on Thursday, April 1, 2021

