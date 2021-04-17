A Fresh Start Living QC

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Just the thought of organizing your home or preparing for a move can be overwhelming. Gwen Tombergs (who has moved 26 times!) is an expert in this area and launched a new business called Fresh Start Living QC. Her husband, Dave Wayne, QC Handyman Solutions, is a talented handyman who is capable of fixing just about anything. Together, they can solve common organizing and general home maintenance issues. Watch the segment to learn more about their businesses---including impressive before & after pictures.

Fresh Start Living can personalize a plan to make sure every detail is handled. Downsizing, organizing and eliminating clutter is what Tombergs does best. She says that working at CASI and moving her mother into a senior living community made her realize that there was a significant need for families for this type of services. Contact the business for a FREE consultation.

QC Handyman Solutions is a home repair service, specializing in general home maintenance. QC Handyman Solutions boasts over 30 years of experience.

Fresh Start Living QC / (563)343-2058 / info@freshstartlivingqc.com

QC Handyman Solutions / 563-340-5994 / dave@qchandymansolutions.com

