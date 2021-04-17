Advertisement

A tearful homecoming reunion in Muscatine

By Montse Ricossa
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 9:24 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - A Muscatine family had a tearful reunion this week at Jefferson Elementary School, where three girls got to see their Dad after 11 months.

Sargeant David Ruiz de Chavez surprised his daughters Alyana, Deanna, and Lillianna at school.

The girls gasped and shed tears as they finally got to embrace their Dad.

Sergeant Ruiz de Chavez served in Qatar and is planning on staying in Muscatine until he’s needed again. “That’s what I do, it’s my job,” he says.

