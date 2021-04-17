Clearing Skies North/Rain Chances South

QUAD CITIES, IA/IL- The rest of the weekend will be mild with temperatures tonight falling to the low 40s. There will be partly sunny skies for the day tomorrow, and into the afternoon there is another chance for a few showers. Highs will be near 60 degrees again. After Monday starts with temperatures in the 40s there will be a cold front halting our streak with near average temperatures. By the afternoon highs only reach the low 50s. Later Monday rain is possible and as the cold Canadian air continues pushing in, the rain will turn to snow for most of the area by Tuesday morning. For now, it is looking that the heaviest snow will be in southern counties. After highs only in the 30s and 40s Tuesday, there will be highs in the 40s and 50s after to help anything that stuck to surfaces.

TONIGHT: A few clouds. Low: 41°. Wind: W 0-5 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. High: 62°. Wind: W 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Increasing clouds. Low: 40°. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

