Advertisement

Clearing Skies North/Rain Chances South

Unseasonably Cool Through Next Week
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Apr. 17, 2021 at 11:45 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES, IA/IL- We’re looking at scattered clouds during the day, with rain chances mainly south this this afternoon. Temperatures should reach the middle 50′s to lower 60′s this afternoon. A prolonged period of cooler than normal temperatures will follow for the rest of the weekend and heading into the work week. Look for mostly sunny skies Sunday and Monday, with highs reaching the 50′s to near 60 degrees. A potent storm system will sweep into the region late Monday, bringing a chance for a rain/snow mix overnight into Tuesday.

TODAY: Partly to mostly sunny and cool. A chance for showers south. High: 60°. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: A few passing clouds. Low: 41°. Wind: W 5-15 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny and a bit milder. High: 61°. Wind: W 5 mph.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Live Updates

Most Read

School officials with the Moline-Coal Valley School District on Tuesday announced they are...
Moline High School football players apologize for controversial video
Family and friends wait for word of their loved ones who were at the FedEx Ground facility...
FBI says it interviewed FedEx mass shooter last year
Moline High student talks suspension after video
TV6 Investigates: Moline High student talks suspension after video
A total of 9 departments are being used to put out the fire.
Active fire at Cimco Recycling Plant in Sterling
Angela Marxen was arrested Thursday, April 15, 2021.
LeClaire daycare provider facing murder charge in Feb. 2020 infant death

Latest News

Lingering clouds today with showers, mainly south and highs in the 50's to low 60's.
Clouds North/Rain South This Morning
Lingering clouds today with showers, mainly south and highs in the 50's to low 60's.
Your First Alert Forecast
Weekend Forecast
Cool weekend ahead
Weekend Forecast
Cool weekend ahead