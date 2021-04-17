Clouds North/Rain South This Morning

QUAD CITIES, IA/IL- We’re looking at scattered clouds during the day, with rain chances mainly south this morning. Temperatures should reach the middle 50′s to lower 60′s this afternoon. A prolonged period of cooler than normal temperatures will follow for the rest of the weekend and heading into the work week. Look for mostly sunny skies Sunday and Monday, with highs reaching the 50′s to near 60 degrees. A potent storm system will sweep into the region late Monday, bringing a chance for a rain/snow mix overnight into Tuesday

TODAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy and cool. A chance for showers south. High: 60°. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: A few passing clouds. Low: 41°. Wind: W 5-15 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny and a bit milder. High: 61°. Wind: W 5 mph.

