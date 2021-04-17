Dixon Police charge Rockford man in March 2020 shooting

DIXON, Ill. (KWQC) - Dixon police have charged another man in a shooting that occurred in March 2020 in the 1300 block of West Fourth Street.

Anthony Wilbourn, 18, of Rockford, Illinois is charged with multiple felonies including six counts of attempted murder, two counts of aggravated battery, and aggravated discharge of a firearm.

According to a post from the Dixon Police Department’s Facebook page, Wilbourn is currently incarcerated at the Winnebago County Jail on unrelated charges.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.