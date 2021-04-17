Advertisement

East Dubuque man pleads guilty to murder charge

Wright will serve 17 years in prison.
Wright will serve 17 years in prison.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Apr. 17, 2021 at 3:19 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
JO DAVIESS Co., Illinois (KWQC) - Almost two years to the day that Jennifer Miller of East Dubuque died, a man has pled guilty to murder charges from the incident in which she died.

Joseph Wright, 32, of East Dubuque pled guilty on Friday to Second Degree Murder charges as part of a plea agreement with the Jo Daviess County State’s Attorney. This resulting from the investigation into the death of Miller which occurred on April 21, 2019.

Wright will now serve 17 years in prison as part of the agreement, with 2 years of supervised parole following his release.

