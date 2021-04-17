Advertisement

Hy-Vee holds first weekend mass vaccination clinic in the Quad Cities

By Marci Clark
Published: Apr. 17, 2021 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Hy-Vee is holding its first-weekend mass vaccination clinic at the former Gordman’s in Davenport.

“We thought it would be easier for people to get here. We know most people work. We opened three days up to fit as many people in as possible so that we can vaccinate as many as we can,” says Matt Off, District Store Director at Hy-Vee.

Hy-Vee is hoping to increase access to the vaccine for people who are not available during normal business hours, who work the third shift, or at school during the week.

“We hope we can fit it in as many people’s schedules as possible,” says Off.

This weekend, Hy-Vee is hoping to vaccinate twenty-two hundred people in the Quad Cities.

“It’s a lot. It was a lofty goal but what we are trying to do is get as many shots in arms as people that want them. There is a need out there. People are struggling to find places to get them so we thought this is a good opportunity, we have a location, so we opened it up,” Off says.

Hy-Vee still has open appointments for Sunday, April 18 at the former Gordman’s location. You can sign up on Hy-Vee’s website.

