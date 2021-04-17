Advertisement

Lifeonaire

An uncommon approach to wealth, success, & prosperity
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 7:13 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Steve Cook, author of Lifeonaire: An Uncommon Approach to Wealth, Success & Prosperity, joins PSL to highlight some important points in his book. Watch the interview to learn more about this though-provoking book.

Most Americans assume that becoming wealthy or a “millionaire” will be the key to freedom. If we, as a nation, declare freedom to be a top priority, then why do so many of us feel less freedom than ever? Americans work harder and harder in this pursuit of freedom thinking that more money and success will lead to a better life. The typical American trades the vast majority of their time and energy for the hope that, someday, they will be free. The truth is, this endless pursuit is what’s robbing personal freedom.

Where Do We Find Freedom? What Should We Pursue? In Lifeonaire, Steve Cook challenges you to consider what it is that you really desire. What most of us really want is life. Our heart’s desire is to become more than just a “millionaire”. What we really desire is to become a “Lifeonaire”.

In the interview, Cook outlines some of the following:

  • Rely on Vision When You Lose Direction
  • Should You Be Doing More? Important things usually get sacrificed.
  • Stop Worrying! (Instead of dreading tomorrow) Look forward to facing the day and its challenges.

Lifeonaire helps business owners to design and run their businesses while experiencing extraordinary lives. Work less, make more, have a better life!

Lifeonaire.com

