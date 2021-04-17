Moline High School football players apologize for controversial video

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - On Friday before their football game, various Moline High School football players read a letter to the stadium, apologizing for their actions displayed during a video that circulated social media last week.

“In light of the recent events that have taken place within our football family, we wanted to take a moment to communicate to you, our fans, and our local community that you can be assured that we realize our actions. Whether they be judged as intentional or unintentional has nonetheless negatively affected all of us.

We realize that the mistake of a few teammates was not just a mistake in the actions, but also a mistake in not understanding the context and complex history of diversity in this community and country. Part of growing into adulthood is in learning from mistakes we make as we mature. Likewise, the beauty of sports and being part of a team is in holding one another accountable. And thereby improving every day. We know this will take total effort by all of us.

So, we are here to tell you that our football family, just like when mistakes occur within your own family, will rally around one another to seek to become better from this unfortunate incident. We are here to tell you that we will.

Our team, as a representation of our community, it is our responsibility to be better.

Although what happened was very disturbing and disappointing, let us learn from those mistakes to not only become better people, but better future adults.”

