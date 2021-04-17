Natural Relief from Seasonal Allergies

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Spring means flower buds and blooming trees — and if you’re one of the millions of people who have seasonal allergies, it also means sneezing, congestion, a runny nose and other bothersome symptoms. Seasonal allergies — also called hay fever and allergic rhinitis — can make you miserable. Besides OTC or conventional prescriptions, what lifestyle changes or hacks can help sufferers feel better?

Dr. Karen Kelly Maves, Allergy & Asthma Associates in Davenport, joins PSL over Zoom to share some insights and tips about how a few changes can help folks cope during allergy flares. This is a significant number of people---30% of the population suffers from some type of seasonal allergies to things in the environment.

Her tips include:

Reduce exposure to allergen! Follow pollen counts online to know which days might be the worse (such as www.pollen.com)

Keep windows closed & use air conditioning

Use air purifiers indoors

Take clothing off worn outdoors when you come indoors

Shower and shampoo after coming indoors or at the end of your day (wash off allergens)

Mask wearing while outdoors---especially those that have a vinyl gasket with specialized filters

Allergy & Asthma Associates / 2112 East 38th Street / Davenport, IA 52807 / billing@aaamv.net / 563-359-0324

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.