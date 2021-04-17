Natural Relief from Seasonal Allergies
Spring means flower buds and blooming trees — and if you’re one of the millions of people who have seasonal allergies, it also means sneezing, congestion, a runny nose and other bothersome symptoms. Seasonal allergies — also called hay fever and allergic rhinitis — can make you miserable. Besides OTC or conventional prescriptions, what lifestyle changes or hacks can help sufferers feel better?
Dr. Karen Kelly Maves, Allergy & Asthma Associates in Davenport, joins PSL over Zoom to share some insights and tips about how a few changes can help folks cope during allergy flares. This is a significant number of people---30% of the population suffers from some type of seasonal allergies to things in the environment.
Her tips include:
- Reduce exposure to allergen! Follow pollen counts online to know which days might be the worse (such as www.pollen.com)
- Keep windows closed & use air conditioning
- Use air purifiers indoors
- Take clothing off worn outdoors when you come indoors
- Shower and shampoo after coming indoors or at the end of your day (wash off allergens)
- Mask wearing while outdoors---especially those that have a vinyl gasket with specialized filters
