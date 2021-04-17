Advertisement

Natural Relief from Seasonal Allergies

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Apr. 17, 2021 at 7:55 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Spring means flower buds and blooming trees — and if you’re one of the millions of people who have seasonal allergies, it also means sneezing, congestion, a runny nose and other bothersome symptoms. Seasonal allergies — also called hay fever and allergic rhinitis — can make you miserable. Besides OTC or conventional prescriptions, what lifestyle changes or hacks can help sufferers feel better?

Dr. Karen Kelly Maves, Allergy & Asthma Associates in Davenport, joins PSL over Zoom to share some insights and tips about how a few changes can help folks cope during allergy flares. This is a significant number of people---30% of the population suffers from some type of seasonal allergies to things in the environment.

Her tips include:

  • Reduce exposure to allergen! Follow pollen counts online to know which days might be the worse (such as www.pollen.com)
  • Keep windows closed & use air conditioning
  • Use air purifiers indoors
  • Take clothing off worn outdoors when you come indoors
  • Shower and shampoo after coming indoors or at the end of your day (wash off allergens)
  • Mask wearing while outdoors---especially those that have a vinyl gasket with specialized filters

Allergy & Asthma Associates / 2112 East 38th Street / Davenport, IA 52807 / billing@aaamv.net / 563-359-0324

