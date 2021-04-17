DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

The stressful and sedentary nature of life during the coronavirus pandemic caused many to fall out of fitness routines and gain weight. In fact, 42% of U.S. adults reported undesired weight gain, according to a recent survey by the American Psychological Association. Average increase: 29 pounds!!!

The PSL guest is Jesse James Leyva, a personal trainer who has been an expert in the fitness industry for 20+ years. He’s the owner of Jesse James Fit and Outlaw Fitcamp. He talks about all the pandemic pounds we’ve gained and the smartest way to get in shape.

In fact, his first piece of advice is to HIRE A COACH. Why? It keeps you accountable and on track with your goals!

Leyva also says that fad or trendy diet plans are really not advisable . For instance, the Intuitive Diet (eat what you want) being touted by Gwyneth Paltrow is NOT a good idea for the average person that wants to attain weight loss and physical changes. Why? Just consider that Paltrow or other celebrities that might be embracing this are not people that have (or have EVER HAD) weight problems! Even KETO or Atkins are mentioned as plans that can work and be helpful for a while---but long term KETO is impractical. The one diet Jesse says is great for a lifetime: The Mediterranean Diet!!!

His website (OUTLAW FITCAMP in particular) has good recipe and motivations info/blogs and more!

JESSE JAMES FIT / OUTLAW FITCAMP / Jesse James Leyva / Healthy Living Expert / jesse@jessejamesfit.com / 972-355-2639

