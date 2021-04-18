A Pantry Makeover

KEWANEE, Ill. (KWQC) -

(“Chef Steph”) Stephanie Godke, Mississippi River Distilling Co., comes back to PSL to continue her recent series about cleaning and organization---which are both especially top of mind in the spring. Both segments featuring Steph today provide some really valuable organizing tricks & hacks that make the most of whatever space (or lack thereof) your home offers for pantry/kitchen storage.

Godke says an organized pantry is important if you don’t live alone. If you have to rely on others to take things in and out, having an organizing plan makes life easier. In order to accomplish this, she has SIX BASIC PANTRY RULES to follow:

Toss Expired Foods

Stop Randomly Shoving Items Inside

Create “Zones”

Use Space Well, Vertical Space Especially!

Keep Items Used Infrequently Elsewhere

Keep Up With This System (if you slack off, it will fall a part....)

Mississippi River Distillery / 303 North Cody Road, Le Claire, IA / Phone: 563.484.4342 / info@mrdistilling.com / Facebook

